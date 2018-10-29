Motorcycle meet swamps Laidley

ON SHOW: Scott and Indiana Twilley have their motorbike judged at the Laidley motorcycle swap.

MOTORCYCLE fanatics exchanged a weekend by the track for two days at the Laidley Showgrounds perusing through parts and admiring bikes.

The Laidley Motorcycle Only Swap Meet was a walk through time with the evolution of motorbikes on display to all who attended.

The two-day event attracted people from as far as Sydney to see the calibre of motorcycles on display.

Motorcycle judge Graham Moore said the collection of bikes was impressive.

"There are bikes right back from the 40s to new bikes straight out the factory,” Mr Moore said.

"Some bikes are daily drivers and some have been completely restored.”

Mr Moore judged about a dozen bikes who were entered into the four-category strong competition.