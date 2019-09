Men of League Foundation golf day at Hervey Bay Golf Club - spectator at the 8th.

DRIVERS and riders are reminded to keep an eye out while on the road, following a collision between a motorbike and a kangaroo.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Rocky Gully Road near Coominya at 6.18pm yesterday evening.

A male in his 40's was transported in a stable condition to Ipswich Hospital.

The status of the kangaroo is unknown.