Menu
Login
Queensland Fire and Rescue.
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Alistair Brightman
News

Motorbike rider crashes, 'dazzled' by car's high beam lights

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
21st Sep 2018 8:30 AM

A MOTORBIKE rider was "dazzled" by an oncoming vehicle's high beam lights so much he veered off the road onto gravel and crashed.

The 77-year-old male was taken to Rockhampton Hospital for checks after the incident on the Burnett Hwy near Poison Creek Rd at Bouldercombe about 8.20pm last night.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said emergency services came across the man on the side of the road shortly afterwards.

The incident resulted in the fuel tank of the motorbike rupturing and spilling fuel on the road, which Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended and cleaned up.

editors picks high beam motorbike rider
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Fire sweeps through estimated 3000 hectares

    UPDATE: Fire sweeps through estimated 3000 hectares

    News Nine fire crews are still being used within the area and back burning is taking place in areas of concern.

    Racing prodigy gets a mentor out of left field

    Racing prodigy gets a mentor out of left field

    News The teenager has enjoyed a successful year on the race track.

    LEAVE NOW: Toogoolawah fire threatens properties

    LEAVE NOW: Toogoolawah fire threatens properties

    News Police are diverting traffic in the area

    Two week dance competition brings thousands to Gatton

    Two week dance competition brings thousands to Gatton

    News Tickets are available for purchase at the door.

    Local Partners