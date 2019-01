The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to a motorbike crash at Murwillumbah.

A MAN has been airlifted to hospital after his motorbike collided with a car at Murwillumbah.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter tasked to the crash about 7.15pm on Monday night.

The motorbike rider was flown to the Gold Coast University Hospital with head and limb injuries.

A spokesman from the rescue chopper said the man was in a stable condition.