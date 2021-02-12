Motocross club told to ‘stick to guidelines’ or lose support

A rapidly-growing motocross club, that attracts hundreds of bike riders from south east Queensland has been given strict guidelines to follow.

Councillors won’t back a rapidly-expanding motocross club if they breach regulations and rules handed down by the council.

Just two weeks ago, Somerset Regional Council made amendments to the Kilcoy Motocross Club’s event management plan in a bid to curb noise and disturbance to nearby residents.

The plan included noise checks and restrictions on PA system operation hours.

But councillor Bob Whalley said at the club’s weekend event, they didn’t conduct a noise reading, which was in breach of their agreement.

While councillors are in full support of the club and the significant amount of tourism it brings to the Somerset region, they are concerned for neighbouring residents.

“I would strongly urge the people that run this event to appreciate the fact they can and follow the rules and regulations,” Cr Whalley said.

“On the weekend, they did not, and they didn’t consider doing the noise readings – this is in breach of what we agreed to at the last meeting.

“Otherwise next year as a council, we will vote against it.”

This year, the club has more than 70 days during a 45-week period that the course will be used by motocross riders.

Ten days are official competition days, while others involve practising and coaching sessions.

Director of corporate and community services Matthew McGoldrick said the club was capped at 250 rides per day.

Cr Sean Choat said he was in full support of a club that encouraged kids to get outside and “didn’t involve electronic devices”.

“I like the idea that within our region young people are able to get outside,” he said.

Cr Gaedtke said the club in its heyday was a small club that started with a handful of motocross enthusiasts.

She said in its 25 years, the club had grown considerably.

“People are just attracted to that sport. It’s wonderful to see the club doing so well,” Cr Gaedtke said.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said it was great to have a club of this nature in the region that supported outdoor, active lifestyles.

“With that said, they (Kilcoy Motocross Club) do need to stick closely to the regulations and guidelines,” Cr Lehmann said.

“We’re a rural community and we need to balance these types of activities with the lifestyle and natural amenity of the area.”

Somerset councillors agreed to the club’s calendar, which was approved by Motocross Queensland.