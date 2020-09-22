Motive behind alleged beachside shootout revealed

A man was allegedly shot at point blank range through a door, shattering his shin bone, during a wild altercation at an abandoned caravan park south of Cairns.

The 27-year-old from Goondi Hill was allegedly part of a group of seven people who went to a property on Evans Rd at Bramston Beach, where a 59-year-old man was living, armed with a rifle.

Police will allege the visit was retribution from a violent incident in Innisfail about three weeks ago.

A confrontation occurred between the group and the older man who also allegedly armed himself with a semiautomatic and multiple shots were fired, during which the 27-year-old was struck in the lower leg.

He remains in a stable condition in Cairns Hospital.

Far North police Det Acting Insp Jason Smith said four people, including the 59-year-old man, were arrested in Townsville on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

The remaining three were arrested in Innisfail.

"This was a critical investigation because as … at the early stages we knew we had two groups of armed offenders and the risk to the community at that stage was unknown," he said.

Maurice Rodney Skilton, 59, faced Townsville Magistrates Court was charged with grievous bodily harm, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed and unlawful possession of weapons. He did not apply for bail and the case was adjourned until November 5.

Jesse Martin, 25, has been granted bail over a shoot out at Bramston Beach. Picture: Facebook

Jesse Martin, 25, was granted bail in the Innisfail Magistrates Court charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of weapons.

The Hughenden men, 22, 45 and 52, a 26-year-old Mena Creek man and a 36-year-old Mourilyan Harbour man will face an Innisfail court on October 19.

