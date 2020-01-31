Menu
A woman spotted a UFO in Gympie skies on Saturday night.
Mother’s ‘terror’ at Gympie UFO encounter

Donna Jones
, donna.jones@gympietimes.com.au
31st Jan 2020 11:44 AM | Updated: 1:12 PM
THE truth is out there..,. or at Pie Creek, at least.

Last Saturday night, at 11.24pm, a local resident, who chooses to remain anonymous, had a close encounter of the second kind with something she describes as terrifying.

"I couldn't sleep - it was really muggy - so I went out the front to look at the stars," the Pie Creek married mother of two said.

A drawing of the UFO described by a witness of a massive "V" shaped object in the sky at Pie Creek on Saturday night.

"That's when I heard this massive engine noise with a pulsating like massive humming sound."

The woman said she instantly got goosebumps and was frozen for several moments as something she describes as shaped like "a massive V" flew over her head.

"I had white lights pulsating around it and blue and red lights going down the middle," she said.

UFO Sighting

She said she then ran inside the house and woke her 13 year old daughter and together they went out the back where the daughter said she saw it as well.

"I just wanted someone else to see it, so that I know I wasn't going crazy," she said.

"It was quite a feeling of terror."

UFO: North Bundaberg resident witnessed a flying object.

"I know it wasn't a plane. We get planes going over all the time. This was slow moving - a lot slower than an aeroplane - and it was low, only about 150m in the sky, heading towards Tin Can Bay."

The woman said she did try to get a video, which is why she is so clear on the time but wasn't able to capture the moment.

