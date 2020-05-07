MOTHER’S DAY: How you can celebrate this weekend

RESTRICTIONS are to relax further this weekend, just in time for Mother’s Day.

Visiting

Under the new guidelines, which will come into effect on Sunday, up to five members of a household will be able to visit another home.

The 50-kilometre travel limit will also be partially lifted, but only for the purposes of visiting other homes.

This means people can visit another house more than 50km from their home, but can only go to the house, not visit shops or other public spaces in that community.

Other recreational activities are still limited to a 50km radius of a person’s residence.

Authorities are still encouraging people to exercise social distancing and hygiene measures when visiting relatives, and save the hugs and handshakes for when the emergency is passed.

Family Picnic

Many public parks and day use areas are open, meaning small family groups can celebrate Mother’s Day with an idyllic picnic at one of the region’s many parks or waterways.

Barbecues at Seqwater sites will be turned off.

For social distancing reasons, many sites are also asking that people not attend if car parks appear to be at, or close to, full.

Back to Nature

Some national parksare completely or partially open, as well as nature trails and walking paths, offering plenty of options for those looking to spend a day out somewhere quiet and peaceful.

There are plenty of options for walkers, hikers, bike and horse riders to while away a few hours enjoying the abundant natural beauty of the region.

Those considering a trip should check in with their local site for specific details, because some locations are only allowing specific activities.

All campgrounds remain closed.

On the Water

Seqwater dams are now open for public use again, though the water level in some is too low for people to use them, leaving only picnic areas and walking trails.

At Somerset and Wivenhoe Dams, there will be plenty to do, with fishing and most forms of boating allowed, though swimming is not permitted.

Water skiing is allowed at Somerset Dam.