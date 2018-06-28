Grieving mother’s chilling letter

Fazileh Mansour Beigi has slammed the Australian government after the death of her son. Picture: Supplied

TWO weeks after her son took his own life on Nauru, the mother of an Iranian asylum seeker has launched a scathing attack on the Australian government.

Fariborz Karami, 26, was found unconscious in his tent by a family member in the island's controversial regional processing centre. He couldn't be revived.

Now, in a brutal letter addressed to the Australian Border Force, his mother Fazileh Mansour Beigi has called on authorities to allow her to bury her son anywhere but the island nation or Iran.

Fariborz Karami took his own life two weeks ago. Picture: Supplied

"For five years you incarcerated me and my innocent children in Nauru and ignored us. I know that your violence and cruelty is deeply rooted and against that I am a powerless woman. You even deprived me from having a mobile phone, lest I speak up? But I always told you if any harm befell my children, I wouldn't remain silent," she wrote in the powerful letter, seen by The Guardian.

As Mr Karami's body remains in cold storage with the contractor International Health and Medical Services on Nauru, his mother is being monitored by guards 24 hours a day.

The distressed Iranian is now understood to be scared for the health of her youngest son, 12-year-old Ali.

She claims in her letter that the Federal Government ignored her concerns regarding Fariborz's deteriorating health before he died.

The heartbroken mother’s letter. Picture: The Guardian

"My 26-year-old son had his last breaths in your mouldy tents and closed his beautiful eyes to your abomination, injustice and disgusting policies," she said.

The Australian Department of Home Affairs has responded to the letter - saying the issues it raises are for Nauruan authorities to deal with.

Fariborz Karami's wife is also at risk in the wake of his death - The Guardian reports that she is presently on a hunger strike and sleeping outside next to the container where her husband's body is being stored.

FAZILEH MANSOUR BEIGI'S LETTER IN FULL

Hello my oppressors and heartless prison officers,

Hello again ABF,

Do you know me? I am the same suffering and miserable mother who repeatedly begged you to help. Frequently, I implored you to assist me. An ill mother who could not stand to see her children in this situation any more. Often, I told you and I wrote to you that my sons are depressed and exhausted 'please help a sick and feeble mother'. But, instead of support, you replied that if I couldn't tolerate it, I should return to my country.

Again I made a complaint to you and I wrote that after five years facing torture, I am not able to go back to my country. I asked you to please upgrade our tent as it might change my kids' mood. Again you ignored me.

For five years you incarcerated me and my innocent children in Nauru and ignored us. I know that your violence and cruelty is deeply rooted and against that I am a powerless woman. You even deprived me from having a mobile phone, lest I speak up? But I always told you if any harm befell my children, I wouldn't remain silent.

Since Friday, you have kept my son's corpse in IHMS's fridge, to look for his murderer? Since then, have you not smelled your own hands? My 26-year-old son had his last breaths in your mouldy tents and closed his beautiful eyes to your abomination, injustice and disgusting policies. You even hesitate to provide him a bottle of cold water.

For five years, you tortured his athletic body under deadly heat. Now, you confiscated his dead body and keep him in a cold place. You don't allow me to bury him and entrust him to eternal peace with his beautiful face and body.

I doubt if you are human! Where in the world would they keep a young corpse in the fridge for long time, inside a connex [container] near a place his mother is living? Are you even scared of our dead bodies? Do you hate us that much that you are afraid of us alive or dead? You still disrespect us.

I prop myself up until I bury my son's body with respect otherwise all the world is meaningless for me and not worthy even to breathe. If you don't want to have another corpse, lying next to my son, as soon as possible give me written permission to bury him anywhere except Nauru and Iran.

Fariborz's mournful mother,

Fazileh Mansour Beigi

Slaughterhouse and torture house of Nauru

24/6/2018

