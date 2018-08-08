Mother pleads for changes to broken system after son's death

WHY?: Agnes Hendry (centre) mourns the loss of her son Lawrence Hobby with her two remaining children Candy and James.

LAWRENCE Hobby would look through fashion magazines with his brother and dream of being one of the male models.

He didn't just wish to be a model - he became one, strutting the catwalk, often sporting clothing for Calvin Klein, until his battle with drugs overcame him.

"I couldn't be any more proud of him, I honestly couldn't,” his brother James said.

"I hated the drugs, but I couldn't be any more proud of him.”

LIFE LOST: Lawrence Hobby, 38, a former Calvin Klein model, tragically died on June 29 at a property on South St in Gatton after a long battle with drug addiction. CONTRIBUTED

From his late teens, Lawrence struggled through life with drug addictions, and in late June, he tragically lost this fight at a property in Gatton.

Holding back tears, his mother Agnes Hendry described him as "a beautiful boy” who would be remembered for his cheeky grin and ability to always be in the centre of a photo.

Despite the heartache her family is suffering, Mrs Hendry said she would not rest until changes were made to what she called a "broken system”.

She pleaded with medical staff for six months before his death in a desperate attempt to get him help for addiction - with no effect.

Presently, drug users must seek medical assistance themselves to get expert help, but Mrs Hendry said this was not a viable option for those users who were "too far gone.”

"My boy wasn't right, he needed to be fixed,” she said.

While Mrs Hendry had been begging doctors to help Lawrence, so had his siblings Candy and James - but attempts to get Lawrence help proved fruitless unless he took himself in.

"How is he supposed to hand himself in when he's delusional?” his sister Candy said.

Lawrence began abusing drugs at 18, and despite numerous attempts to get clean he continued to struggle with addiction until his death on June 29 this year.

Compounding his use of methamphetamine, Lawrence had begun to abuse Lyrica, a drug he had been prescribed to treat his epilepsy.

Lawrence's prescriptions were prescribed to last a week - but he was taking them within a day.

His mother begged his doctors to stop providing Lawrence such large doses and warned them the pills would "be the death off him.”

Those words would come to haunt her.

On the evening of June 29, police were called to an address on South St at Gatton where a man had lost consciousness.

He was pronounced deceased a short time later - the man was Lawrence.

Lawrence Hobby will be rembered by family and friends for his cheeky grin and ability to always be in the centre of a photo. CONTRIBUTED

Gatton CIB confirmed that while investigations were ongoing, his death was not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

Mrs Hendry said the pathologist who examined Lawrence after his death told her there was a massive amount of Lyrica in his system.

Despite her many attempts to get her son help, it was revealed Lawrence presented himself to the Gatton Hospital.

He was released the very same day - just hours before he was found unconscious.

Mrs Hendry was at a loss to understand how an epileptic drug user could simply be discharged to "wander the streets.”

She said the medical system was failing vulnerable drug abusers and their families, and it needed to listen to the concerns of family members and friends - not simply rely on individuals who often had no sense of reality to recognise they had a problem.

"They don't know what they're doing, they've got their whole lives ahead of them - and it's gone,” she said.

West Moreton Health executive director, Community and Rural Melinda Parcell declined to provide details on Lawrence's visit to the hospital other than to confirm he had presented to the hospital on the day of his death.

"We cannot comment on care provided as the matter is before the coroner,” Ms Parcell said.

While police continue to investigate, the Office of the Health Ombudsmen informed Mrs Hendry that it was launching an investigation into the care provided to Lawrence before his death.

In the midst of the heartache, Agnes Hendry remains resolute.

"I'll change this law,” she said.

"It's an injustice... and it's got to start some place.”

If you or someone you love is struggling with addiction issues and needs support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300224636.