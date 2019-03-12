Mother-daughter team put empathy into action

GOOD DEED: Molly Seletto and Bec Cronin are shaving their heads for cancer.

BY THE end of today, Laidley mother-daughter duo Bec Cronin and Molly Seletto will have no hair left on their heads.

After helplessly watching cancer affect their loved ones, the pair is helping those diagnosed the only way they know how - by shaving their heads.

As part of the World's Greatest Shave, the pair will say goodbye to their locks for the benefit of others.

For Laidley State High School teacher Dr Cronin, the cause is particularly raw after watching one her students succumb to blood cancer a few years ago.

"The death affected a whole cohort,” Dr Cronin said.

"I have huge empathy, because as parents you don't expect to be burying children, so to see that happen in your community is devastating.”

But rather than just feeling sorry for those affected by cancer, DrCronin will take her empathy one step further in front of students and teachers at Laidley State High School.

Miss Seletto will also take the plunge in front of her work colleagues at an early learning centre.

She was the driving force behind the family team, who hope to do anything they can to for those diagnosed with leukaemia.

"We are very lucky we aren't living with cancer and these people struggle every day financially, medically,” Miss Cronin said.

"This is the easiest thing I can do to help them.”

The pair hope to raise $1560 together.