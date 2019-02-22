Mother champions cause in memory of her late son

LEGACY: Gayle Daetz will shave her hair as part of the World's greatest shave next month in memory of her son Jody.

GAYLE Daetz lost her son almost 20 years ago, but she said some days the loss felt raw enough to have happened yesterday.

Jody Daetz was just 17 when he was diagnosed with Leukaemia. He passed away six years later when he was 23.

Decades on, raising money for the Leukaemia foundation not only gives Gayle Daetz a purpose in life but her volunteering is also a connection to her late son Jody.

Mrs Daetz said helping others was what Jody would have wanted.

"He was a compassionate young man,” Mrs Daetz said.

The Lockyer Valley mother reminisced the times Jody would help the nurses make hospital beds, despite undergoing cancer treatment.

"He was so thoughtful and gentle,” she said.

Mrs Daetz continued Jody's legacy by running Team J & J, a Leukaemia foundation branch, in his honour.

While raising money for Leukaemia was a year-round cause for Mrs Daetz, she will make an extra sacrifice next month when she shaves her head as part of the World's Greatest Shave.

But to Mrs Daetz shaving her head was no big deal.

"This will be the third time I do it. It's only hair,” she said.

"When you're going through chemotherapy you lose your eyelashes, eyebrows and hair from everywhere else - shaving your head is easy.”

Mrs Daetz will champion the cause alongside fellow fundraisers who will shave or colour their hair at the fundraising event.

She urged others to get involved.

"You don't need to plan in advance, you can just come down on the day and pay to have your hair cut or coloured,” she said.

The fundraising event will be held at the Floating Café at Grantham on March 17.