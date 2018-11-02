Mother and daughter bond resonates with community

MOTHER and daughter Val Weier and Rebecca McGrath always seemed to come close without fully grabbing the brass ring.

They had been finalists at the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards since taking over newsXpress Laidley three years ago.

But they finally claimed the best retail business gong this year.

"I think it's something that we have been building and growing towards over the last three years,” Mrs McGrath said.

"We've improved the business over that time. I think it's fair that we have been here three years and only gotten the award now.

"That time has allowed for us to put our spin on the business.”

The pair has always been involved in customer service and jumped at the chance to run their own business when the opportunity arose three years ago. They have worked hard in that time to expand the store and pride themselves on their wide range of items aside from the usual array of cards, newspapers and magazines seen in most newsagencies.

"I kind of look at it like a mini department store. It's got a little bit of everything,” she said.

The business aims to grow its online presence and build the digital store on the new website.

"We're trying to continue doing our job well but provide as much as we can for our customers,” she said.

Dealing with the public was something that come naturally for the duo due to their past experiences but a new challenge arose once they started working behind the scenes.

They have now put their own mark on the newsagency.

"We used to come in here every Saturday to have a look around,” Mrs Weier said.

"I thought it was a great idea and for both of us to work together as well.

"We've always gotten on well together which is really good.”

"I've always wanted to own and run my own business. I love this community so when this opportunity came up, I was really keen to look into it,” Mrs McGrath said.

"It was local and it was a store I already loved. It was an opportunity for me to tick that item off my bucket list.

"We're extremely grateful to have a really strong, solid team behind us.”