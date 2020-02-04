Motel owners set sights on expansion

AFTER three years running the Toogoolawah Motel, the owners are hopeful they will soon take their business to the next level.

Steven and Sue Solomon have more than 50 years in the hospitality industry.

They moved to the region three years ago to take on the business challenge.

“We came into it with our eyes wide open and as low as the figures were, we knew we could build it up,” Mr Solomon said.

The pair has a six-year-old boy. The family originally moved to the region to provide him with a country lifestyle and upbringing.

“We gave up our previous jobs so that we could work together as a team,” Mr Solomon said.

The family said things were going well, relying on local events to help bring in business, from the local rodeo to art shows, plus the odd traveller or two.

“We actually have approved plans for expansion. We just have to make sure the banks are on board,” he said.

“We’ve extended a little bit and spent some money on the back of the motel. We’ve put in a barbecue shelter that wasn’t there before. We’ve reclaimed some of the bank and put up some retaining walls. It’s all nice and shady out there.”

The couple has also purchased the local laundromat.

“We’re investing in the town,” Mr Solomon said.

“There’s a lot of locals who didn’t even know it was there.”