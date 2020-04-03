Most streamed shows right now

With no end to isolation in sight, it's hardly surprising Aussies are seeking solace with the small screen.

We assume you've express binged Tiger King on Netflix, and while the wild stories of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin are at the forefront of the conversation right now, there are a plethora of other TV series' people are sinking their teeth into.

As we start to embrace bunkering down, Foxtel* have dropped their top 10 most streamed shows on demand. From romantic dramas, to reality TV and comedy sitcoms, here is what everyone is watching right now.

10. SIESTA KEY

If you miss The Hills, this reality series will be up your alley. The MTV show, which is currently in its third season and is the creation of Laguna Beach producers, follows a group of friends from Florida's Siesta Key, and all the drama that unfolds when love, heartbreak and betrayal are at stake.

9. LEGACIES

A spin-off from The CW's uber popular teen dramas The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, Legacies focuses on Hope Mikaelson - the brilliant daughter of the original vampire Klaus. Born a witch, Hope attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted attended by fellow supernatural teens, where matters of life and death are a daily battle.

8. OUTLANDER

One of the most popular series' out there right now, period drama Outlander - which is currently airing its fifth season - centres on epic lovers Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser. Claire (Caitriona Balfe) is a combat World War II nurse when she is strangely transported back to 1743 Scotland, where she meets the dashing Fraser (Sam Heughan), a Highland warrior. Their love story is the recipe for the show's glorious success.

Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser will have you head over heels. Picture: Aimee Spinks

7. PAW PATROL

One for the kids, Nickelodeon's fan favourite Paw Patrol follows six puppies captained by a very intelligent ten-year-old boy, Ryder, as they team up to embark on various rescue missions to protect the residents of the Adventure Bay community.

6. THE OFFICE

It's been fifteen years since the US version of The Office hit screens but it appears it's still as popular as ever. The hilarious NBC sitcom, built around everyday office workers, has become a pop culture phenomenon and spawned countless hilarious memes and short videos on social media that somehow apply to almost every single life scenario. Clearly, we're all secretly missing our weird, wonderful and wacky colleagues as we WFH.

Actor Steve Carell with fellow cast members from 'The Office'. Picture: Supplied

5. KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS

Love them or hate them, the Kardashian family make for some quality viewing. Aside from being rich people porn, it is fairly entertaining to go behind the scenes of the stories that grab headlines, like Kim's Taylor Swift feud, Khloe's cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson and Kylie Jenner's secret pregnancy. New episodes of KUWTK's new season drop every Friday.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is currently airing its eighteenth season.

4. GAME OF THRONES

Winter may have come and gone with the eighth and final season of HBO's fantasy series Game of Thrones last year - with its somewhat lacklustre finale - but that doesn't mean we're done with this journey. GoT is up there with one of the most epic, celebrated and enjoyed shows of all time. If you missed the bandwagon, there's no reason why you can't jump on it now.

Episodics from Season 8 Game of Thrones Finale. Picture: HBO/ Supplied

3. MODERN FAMILY

Modern Family is so universally cherished, probably partly because we can all see Phil Dunphy in our own dads. With a whopping 10 seasons to enjoy, the comedy series follows three, as per the title, modern families from California as they navigate kids, partners and jobs in their own quirky ways, contending with hilarious situations. Daily.

The Dunphy household has probably resembled your own at one stage. Picture: Adam Taylor/ABC via Getty Images

2. WESTWORLD

Another gem from the genius' at HBO, Westworld, which airs new episodes from season 3 every Monday, is a complex series that has taken great joy in messing with people's minds. Set in a futuristic amusement park, things go awry when the robots begin malfunctioning. If you need to play catch up, seasons 1 and 2 are also available to stream on demand.

New episodes of Westworld season three drop every Monday.

1. THE WALKING DEAD

The Walking Dead became one of the most-watched shows in cable TV history when it aired its fifth season. With a sizeable 10 seasons to binge, it takes place in the aftermath of a global zombie apocalypse, and as can be expected it becomes a survival battle between the "walkers" (zombies) and the humans.

Cooper Andrews, Ross Marquand, Lauren Ridloff, Angel Theory, and Nadia Hilker in a scene from season 10 of The Walking Dead. Picture: Foxtel

