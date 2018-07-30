The most outrageous baby names of 2017

MAYBELLINE. Maybe she was born with it ... Actually no, she definitely was. All 20 of them were.

OHHH, good old 'Merica. The land of the free, the home of the brave, and the country where parents are allowed to name their kids pretty much whatever they want.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Social Security Administration released the list of most popular baby names of 2017. But hiding within that data is also some of the wackiest names parents chose to bestow upon their child, which Nameberry compiled into a handy list. Here are some of our favourites (one for every month of the year!)

FANTA. Some parents out there must really love their orange fizzy drink, as 24 girls can now attest. Maybe they were redheads? Or their surname was Sea? Hmmmm ...

MAYBELLINE. Maybe she was born with it ... Actually no, she definitely was. All 20 of them were.

EMPRESS. Unlike Australia, the U.S. allows parents to give their children titles as names (Hence Saint West and Sir Carter). Last year Empress proved popular, with 106 girls taking home the moniker.

LEMON. Forget Apple, that was sooo Gwynnie circa 2004. In 2017, it was all about the yellow citrus fruit, as 25 little girls can now attest.

YOYO. Yoyo, y'know? It's a yo-no from us. Wonder how the 10 girls who copped this name will fare in the schoolyard?

GIRL. Why not keep it simple? 19 girls were called ... well, Girl in 2017. A further seven were called Babygirl, which could prove problematic once they actually grow up.

I-AM. I am ... because I am? I am who? Me? Who knows. This ridiculous name was handed out to 21 boys last year.

BEOWULF. Someone obviously loves mythology a little toooo much. In 2017, seven little boys will now have this name to live up to.

SIRPRINCE. Why be a sir OR a prince, when you can be both? Five boys were given this royally regal not-at-all random name last year.

OM. So spiritual. Very meditate. A whopping 96 boys took home this two-letter moniker last year.

PAPA. They might be minutes old, but that doesn't mean these baby boys won't become dads someday. So why not skip the middle ground and start calling them Papa now?

ARTREYU. I don't even know to begin with this one, but spare a thought for the 131 boys who are going to have to spell this out for the rest of their good ole American lives.

