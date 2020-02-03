MOST EXPENSIVE: 10 dream Lockyer properties

WHILE there are plenty of properties in the Lockyer Valley ideal for those on a budget, there are also many up for grabs better suited for those with a bit more in the bank.

5 Waldron Road, Hatton Vale

5 Waldron Road, Hatton Vale – $2,800,000

Olympic Park is a horse-lovers delight and a private oasis with everything a prospective owner could ever need.

It includes two lavish executive homesteads, a cabin, numerous outdoor entertaining areas, a ground-heated pool, massive stables, several large sheds, and ample paddocks.

To find out more about this property, contact Joanne Rowe from RE/MAX Success Toowoomba on 0419 664 034.

252-260 Eastern Drive, Gatton

252-260 Eastern Drive, Gatton – $1,800,000

This two-storey property is perfect for those looking for space and luxury, featuring three bedrooms, all with built-in bathrooms.

The property also includes two sheds, a front veranda, and 20kl water storage.

To find out more, contact Pauline Huxley Realty on 3343 6691.

385 Fords Road, Ringwood

385 Fords Road, Ringwood – $1,395,000

A wonderful family palace with plenty of space for visitors, this property has eight bedrooms spread across two buildings.

The property also includes massive shed space, five dams, underground irrigation, and six 5000-gallon rainwater tanks.

To express your interest, call All Property Real Estate Gatton on 5462 2636.

292 Golflinks Drive, Gatton

292 Golflinks Drive, Gatton – $1,250,000

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom house has plenty of homely comforts, with air-conditioning and fans for the summer, and wood fireplaces for the winter months.

The property features a pool room, an in-ground spa, a dam, and cattle yards.

Contact Rhonda McLucas from Gatton Real Estate on 0400 131 925.

1007 Gatton-Esk Rd, Spring Creek

1007 Gatton-Esk Rd, Spring Creek – $1,200,000

This 40-acre property includes two residences with seven bedrooms and three bathrooms between them.

The property features a vibrant orchard which the current owner has poured considerable effort into maintaining, and the equipment involved is included in the sale.

Call Jan Lewis from LJ Hooker Plainland/Laidley on 0407 144 403 to learn more.

107 Zischke Road, Regency Downs

107 Zischke Road, Regency Downs – $1,150,000

Located mere minutes from the growing Plainland CBD, this house comes complete with three bedrooms, two bedrooms, and glorious views of the surrounding countryside.

The 40-acre property is set to be the site of a major new housing development, with approval given for a subdivision into 27 blocks.

Call Darryl Muckert from Elders Real Estate Laidley on 0407 692 600 for more information.

2D Fairway Drive, Hatton Vale

2D Fairway Drive, Hatton Vale – $899,999

This spectacular luxury property comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large entertaining space, two huge sheds, a private tennis court, and an in-ground swimming pool.

Contact Josie Smith from First National Real Estate Action Realty Ipswich to express your interest, on 0421 472 330.

69 Paroz Road, Iredale

69 Paroz Road, Iredale – $850,000

This four-bedroom property sits high on a hill, welcoming spectacular views of the surrounding countryside.

The land includes nine paddocks, the pasture lush in the wake of recent rain, with electric fending, feed sheds, and plenty more to suit a stock owner’s needs.

To express your interest, call Leigh Hair from RE/MAX Local Specialists Withcott on 0419 718 258.

54 Benjamin Court, Placid Hills

54 Benjamin Court, Placid Hills – $850,000

A three-bedroom residence comes with solar panels and commanding views of the Lockyer Valley’s extensive scenery.

The surrounding property includes outdoor entertaining space, sheds, and ample equipment if a buyer wishes to carry on with the current owner’s turfing business.

Contact Gatton Real Estate on 5462 1311 to learn more.

328 Fords Road, Adare

328 Fords Road, Adare – $849,000

A roomy, brick-built residence offering four bedroom spaces, this property also includes a shed with a self-contained granny flat.

This 93-acre property has plenty of wonderful views, including a picturesque lake.

There is also an adjoining subdivision available for purchase at $650,000, or a discounted price if a buyer purchases both the house and the adjoining Lot of land.

To find out more, call Ray White Rural Esk/Toogoolawah on 5424 1968.