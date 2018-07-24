Suicide bombing in Nigeria kills eight

Nigerian officials say eight people have been killed in a suicide attack on a mosque in Konduga town in the country's north. Picture: AP Photo/Jossy Ola

A MALE suicide bomber on Monday killed at least eight worshipers during morning prayer at a mosque in northeast Nigeria.

The blast happened in the Konduga Local Government Area of Borno state after the bomber detonated his explosives.

Borno State Commissioner of Police Damian Chukwu told CNN: "A male suicide bomber went into a mosque and denoted explosives, killing himself and seven others. Seven others are injured, and they have been taken to the hospital,"

CNN says no one has claimed responsibility for Monday's attack so far, but the police in Borno said they suspected terror group Boko Haram, whose militants have waged a decade-long war bombing mosques, markets and other public places in northern Nigeria.

The Head of Vigilance Group in the area, Malam Ali Kolo, told the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, a child, sustained different degrees of injuries when the bomber detonated the Improvised Explosive Device, IED, strapped to his body during the morning congregational prayer. - the Daily Post in Nigeria has reported.

Explaining how the incident occurred, he said the suicide bomber sneaked into the affected mosque at Mainari area of Konduga and carried out the attack.

"It is not clear how the suicide bomber infiltrated the town and attacked the mosque," Kolo said.

"The building collapsed during the explosion, and the victims were evacuated from the rubbles."

Alhaji Bello Dambatta, the Head of Rescue Team, Borno State Emergency Management Agency, also confirmed the attack.

"The male bomber walked into the mosque while prayers were on and exploded, killing eight worshippers and injuring five others," he told AFP.

"Seven of the victims died in the mosque while another died on the way to (the Borno state capital) Maiduguri."

Injured victims of a suicide bomb attack receive treatment as they arrive at a hospital in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Monday, July 23, 2018. Picture: AP Photo/Jossy Ola

The latest attack comes as Nigeria's government is encouraging people displaced by Boko Haram's Islamist insurgency to return home.