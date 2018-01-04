Moses makes national titles for third year running

TRAINING HARD: Fernvale's Moses Armstrong-Ravula has already begun training for next year's Pacific School Games.

TRAINING HARD: Fernvale's Moses Armstrong-Ravula has already begun training for next year's Pacific School Games. Francis Witsenhuysen

ATHLETICS: For the third year in a row, Fernvale's Moses Armstrong-Ravula has represented Queensland for shotput in the Pacific School Games.

Based at the University of Adelaide, the Games saw the best young athletes from around the country gather to compete in track and field events as well as softball, basketball and netball in early December.

Moses, 12, came fifth overall in the shotput

event, throwing a massive 12.67m.

"I'm proud to make it to nationals for the third year in a row, I love competing” he said.

"Coming fifth wasn't what I wanted, but I was still happy.

"We all grow at different times and some of the boys were a lot bigger than me this year.”

In 2015, when Moses was 10 years old, he came first for shotput in his age group at the Pacific School Games, and in 2016 he came third.

"Coming first at the games was a good year,” he said.

Moses embarked on an intense training regime leading up to the games.

"I worked and trained really hard,” he said.

"Lots of early morning training, weight and lots of throwing, and working on the strength of my arms and legs.”

To be selected for Nationals, Moses had to be in the top three of his school at Ipswich State High, then compete in Districts, followed by Regionals where he represented the Metropolitan West Region.

He revealed that he accidentally got into shotput when trying to outdo his older brother at a Little Athletics event.

"I was nine... my brother is a year older than me and we are pretty competitive,” he said.

"I just picked it up and was good at it and I realised if I trained I can get better at it.”

"Athletics is great because it teaches kids how to deal with pressure at a young age, and that's helped me a lot with all sport I've played.

"It's really good for your decision making.”

He thanked the Fernvale Sports Centre for supporting him and letting him train there.

Moses has also finished the year on a high by receiving a nomination for Young Sports Person of the Year at the Somerset Regional Council 2018 Australia Day Awards, for the third year in a row.