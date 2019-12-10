Menu
Ipswich Toastmasters Morning Talkers group. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Morning Talkers group seek more members to chat with

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
10th Dec 2019 1:30 PM
WOULD you like to be a better communicator when speaking to your family, friends or strangers?

Distinguished Toastmaster member Bette Howard from the Ipswich Morning Talkers club is on a mission to recruit more members in the new year.

Mrs Howard said the club, which is the only daytime Toastmasters group in Ipswich, has help many people achieve new skills in writing, listening and public speaking.

“This year our club has again achieved distinguished club status, and for many years we have helped people achieve their goals and conquer their nerves when communicating their thoughts, their stories and their beliefs to others,” she said.

“Our members cover a great range of ages and experience.”

Ipswich Toastmasters Morning Talkers President Bill Williams. Picture: Cordell Richardson
The Ipswich Morning Talkers club will resume its meetings in 2020 by hosting a speechcraft course over a number of weeks, commencing on Monday, January 13 from 9.30am-12.30pm.

The club meets on the first floor of the Humanities Building, corner of Nicholas and South Streets.

For more information about the group, contact club president Bill Williams on 0422 410 533.

