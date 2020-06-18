Menu
Car pulled over for speeding, unlicensed and alleged DUI offences near Corindi
Crime

Morning drinks lead to triple trouble for driver

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
18th Jun 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:55 AM
A man pulled over by police near Corindi Beach on Tuesday afternoon will face a raft of charges in court.

At 2.25pm on Tuesday June 16 a highway patrol detected a man in a blue Holden Cruze northbound on Solitary Islands Way, Corindi Beach speeding.

Police said the driver was stopped and stated he didn't hold a driver's license and that he had been drinking all morning.

READ: Grafton drive caught twice over limit in two hours

He was then breath tested which revealed a reading allegedly more than five times the legal limit.

He was arrested and taken to Woolgoolga Police Station where a breath analysis proved positive, reading .179.

He was charged with High Range drink drinking, unlicensed and speeding, and will face the charges in the Coffs Harbour Local Court in coming weeks.

The incident has happened just weeks after a major police operation marked a return to patrols for local officers.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Acting Inspector Jarrod French said 1611 random breath tests were conducted over the long weekend which resulted in nine drink driving charges being laid, and 285 traffic infringements issued across the entire district.

Grafton Daily Examiner

