Morgan hopeful to tee off into the big league

Jed Morgan is playing golf all over the world. David Brand

GOLF: Hatton Vale-raised Jed Morgan has gone from strength to strength.

After dominating golf in Australia his next stop is the US Junior Amateur Championship.

Securing the 2018 Cameron Smith Scholarship, the 18-year-old plans to follow in the footsteps of great golfers, especially at next week's tournament.

Morgan is ranked 300 in the world and said playing at the US Junior Amateur Championship was an opportunity he would not waste.

"It's pretty hard to get a start in it (the US Junior Amateur Championship), you've got to have a low enough world ranking or you've got to qualify for it,” he said.

"But I got straight through with my world ranking this year.

"It's very special - being the biggest junior event in the world you sort of want to tick that box off before you move into a men's amateur career.”

It will be Morgan's last chance to play in the junior competition and he's using every chance he can to be ready for the next level.

"I would like to go professional eventually, but at this stage it's to set myself up before I turn professional,” he said.

"The more experienced I'll become as an amateur and the lower my ranking becomes, the more fluent my transition from amateur pro will be.”

The first stage of competition consists of two rounds of stroke play. From there the top 64 progress into knock-out match plays, and Morgan was confident.

"I am definitely more than capable of making the top 64, but anything can happen, I'm looking forward to testing my game,” he said.

If he claims the junior title Morgan will earn a place in the US Open, one of the biggest majors in the world.

While Morgan admits playing in the US open would be a dream, he's more focussed on preparing his game for the future.

"I just want to keep playing well and testing myself against the best guys in the world and to see where it gets me,” he said.

Like every young golfer Morgan admires golfing pros Jason Day and Cameron Smith, but he confesses his biggest inspirations are his parents.

Morgan's parents have owned the Fairways Tavern and Golf Club in Hatton Vale for the past 25 years.

Father Laurie Morgan said

Jed and his siblings were practically raised at the golf club.

"All three boys and our daughter started playing golf very young,” Laurie said.

"Jed had a very good swing, he's gone along and progressed extremely well.

"His results from year to year have improved every year. Over the past five years he's shown he has some tremendous talent.

"I'm very proud. He's worked hard at what he's doing, he's got an extremely good work ethic and understands what it takes.”

After the US Junior Amateur Championships Morgan will undergo pre-qualifications for the US Amateur in August.