Morgan does Hatton Vale proud

GOLF: Lockyer Valley born and bred Jed Morgan returned home this week after finishing his junior career at the US Junior Amateur Championship.

The competition not only marks the end of the 18-year-old's time in junior golf but also the start of what is looking to be a stellar golfing career.

Morgan secured a spot in the top 64 at the United States Golf Association event, after making three birdies in a row in the last rounds of stroke play.

But then Morgan experienced an upset in the first round of match plays, which saw him drop out of the competition.

Morgan said it was a fantastic championship where he experienced playing both good and bad golf.

"It was a little disappointing to know that I couldn't quite play well enough to advantage myself, but it was still without a doubt an awesome event,” Morgan said.

The youngster was among 156 junior golfers to walk the greens of the Baltusrol Golf Club, New Jersey, USA, an experience he plans to use to advance his career.

"The experience is something I will definitely take away from it because I look to play a lot of USGA events in the future, that's for sure,” he said.

"It was good to experience it and play some good golf and some bad golf to experience it and end it off.”

While Morgan admitted anything can happen, he said he doesn't plan to play internationally again this year with a full schedule of domestic events ahead.

He will spend a week in Hatton Vale before travelling to Darwin for the NT PGA.