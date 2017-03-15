More volunteers needed to deliver Laidley meals

HERE TO HELP: Laidley Operational staff member Ian Smith delivers fresh packed meal kits to Meals on Wheels volunteer Mick Sullivan.

WITHOUT volunteers, many elderly residents in the Lockyer Valley wouldn't eat.

That's where the Laidley Meals on Wheels steps in.

Each year they deliver 9000 meals to elderly residents in Laidley, Kensington Grove, Forest Hill and Hatton Vale, but they're desperately calling on more volunteers.

Laidley Meals on Wheels president Jean Bishop said the group currently had 30 volunteers, however they were seeking more to share the load.

Some volunteer five days per week, others just once, but it's the time and effort they contribute that keeps people alive.

"There's some drivers who volunteer once a week, but they've been doing that for 30 years,” Ms Bishop said.

"We'd like to have more than 30 volunteers so others don't have to work as hard and they can share the deliveries.”

The Laidley Hospital is at the forefront, catering for the Meals on Wheels clients and Meals on Wheels is more than delivering nutritional meals to the elderly.

"Linda and her staff at Laidley hospital do a wonderful job with their meals,” Ms Bishop said.

"We try to keep our volunteers on the same run so they get to know the clients.

"Even just to say hello and ask how they are going... and most importantly they get fed and have a decent meal.”

Volunteer Stuart Fraser started with the Laidley group last year, wanting to give back to the community.

He currently drives and delivers meals five days a week, just to help out.

"We can't keep relying on the same volunteers time and time again,” Mr Fraser said.

"That's why we're after more volunteers.”