More voices needed in the Something to Sing About choir

Meg Bolton

THEY are the choir with a cause performing all over the Lockyer Valley to raise money for Queensland Cancer Research but they need more members.

Brought together by their experiences with cancer, the Something to Sing About choir sings for those who can't and those who wish they could.

Choir master and conductor Gary Young said all group members thoroughly enjoyed being part of the group but they needed more people to become involved.

"We get the pleasure out of seeing the reaction of the audience (when we perform) but we are still looking for a few more voices particularly men,” Mr Young said.

"If they're looking for something as a therapy, a release, music is a therapy. It's an international language.”

With places for people in all parts of the choir, new members could find themselves being an alto, tenor, base or soprano.

"A lot of them say they can't sing, but everybody's got a voice and they enjoy expressing themselves,” Mr Young said.

The community choir is part of a global group started by medical oncologist Dr Paul Donnellan at Galway University Hospital, Ireland in 2012. The group now has more than 250 members, ranging from the age of eight to 84 years in Ireland, Australia and the US. The choir is one of two Something to Sing About choirs in Australia.

"I'm getting my pleasure from the reaction of the choir when we perform and they see the reaction of the audience,” Mr Young said.

The 30-voice choir is undoubtedly a success, being awarded the Lockyer Valley Arts and Cultural Award on Australia Day last year. The group based at the Tabeel Retirement Living and Aged Care, travel from Ipswich to Toogoolawah performing at memorial services for special occasions with three performances scheduled for this month.

There is no audition process for those interested. The only requirement is attending their weekly training from 3pm on a Wednesday at the Tabeel Retirement Living and Aged Care facility.

Contact Mr Young on 0417799679.