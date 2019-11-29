Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Infrastructure is already in place at the Adani Carmichael Mine site.
Infrastructure is already in place at the Adani Carmichael Mine site.
Business

More uncertainty as Adani royalties deal delayed

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
29th Nov 2019 3:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ADANI'S royalties deal has been delayed again.

An Adani Mining spokeswoman said this afternoon the India conglomerate was continuing to work with the State Government to finalise the agreement.

"The Carmichael mine and rail project is well and truly underway and our progress is not

dependent on the royalty agreement being in place," she said.

"Both the Queensland Government and Adani have agreed to extend the period to conclude

the negotiation of the royalty agreement."

The delay means it's still not known how much money the Indian miner will pump into Queensland's economy once the mine is up and running, and it comes after the Government faileed to meet its September 30 deadline, which pushed it back until tomorrow.

No new date for the agreement has been set.

The spokeswoman said both parties had signed deeds of confidentiality around the terms of the agreement, which is why specific details of the contract remain commercial-in-confidence.

Adani received its final environmental approvals for its scaled-down $2 billion project in June and predicts it will export its first shipment of coal within two years.

More Stories

adani adani mine coal royalties

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Court rules in favour of 2011 flood victims

        premium_icon Court rules in favour of 2011 flood victims

        News The State Government has been found to be responsible for some of the damage of the 2011 floods with a court ruling in favour of more than 6000 flood victims who...

        Community gives the gift of joy for families in need

        Community gives the gift of joy for families in need

        News A local community group doesn’t want anyone to go without this Christmas, and have...

        Rider hospitalised after bike and car crash in rural town

        premium_icon Rider hospitalised after bike and car crash in rural town

        News A teenager was transported to hospital after a car and bike collided on a Lockyer...

        Gatton’s animal lover cop makes waves on social media

        premium_icon Gatton’s animal lover cop makes waves on social media

        News When she saw the helpless turtle at the side of the road, one Gatton officer...