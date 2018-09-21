More great tips to help detoxify your home

FRESH AIR: Improve now the quality of your life at home to achieve long-term health benefits.

FRESH AIR: Improve now the quality of your life at home to achieve long-term health benefits. monkeybusinessimages

DON'T stop now making good changes to the health of your home which will help improve the quality and longevity of your home life.

Medical doctor and professor of health science at RMIT, Professor Marc Cohen, introduces some more valuable tips for how we can improve now the quality of our life at home to achieve long-term health benefits.

1. Go toxic free in the laundry

Many laundry products are now linked to eczema and rashes.

The recommendation is to use toxic-free products which carry the Australian certified organic label, called the bud. "The code says this contains no toxic chemicals, it's been produced in a way that supports the health of the land, the animals and the workers, and you," Professor Cohen said. It's also traceable back to its origin.

2. Simple cleaning

Cut down on toxic cleaning chemicals.

All you really need is a microfibre cloth, dampened with water, for cleaning the surfaces in your bathroom and in the kitchen.

3. Pests

Before reaching for the spray can to rid your home of pests, try setting up physical barriers. In other words, starve the pests of their food and shelter.

Pests are attracted to dust, so keeping your home clean is important.

As to water around your home, get rid of standing water around the garden and inside your home, including condensation. "It creates a whole ecosystem," Professor Cohen said. "It's not just the mould and the bacteria, it creates an environment for little mites and arthropods. That brings in cockroaches and termites, and that provides food for rodents."

4. Anti-bacterial is anti-life

Everywhere we turn there is bacteria, which isn't all bad news. Healthy bacteria are what we are looking for. But, "when you start using anti-bacteria washes, it changes the ratio of bacteria and it allows for the bad bacteria to overgrow," Professor Cohen said.

Anti-bacterial wipes contains triclosan which is a chemical widely used as an artificial antibacterial and antifungal agent.

He recommends avoiding the use of anti-bacterial wipes and instead using soapy water.

REDUCE TOXINS: Vacuum with a HEPA filter. greg801

5. Reduce household toxic load

What does that mean? Well, you can start with taking your shoes off before you enter your home, effectively leaving the dust and dirt on your shoes outside.

Inside the house, use a vacuum with a HEPA filter which is designed to collect the dust where often the chemicals in the house end up. "Using the HEPA filter means it will filter out the bacteria, chemical and very fine dust," Professor Cohen said.

Try using the sun as a natural and effective anti-bacterial agent for house items such as rugs and pillows.

6. Care for you

The argument is why be prepared to put something on your skin that you are not prepared to eat. What we put on our skin gets absorbed into our bodies.

"If you use parfum and fragrance on your skin, you are going to absorb the phthalates which are endocrine disruptors," Professor Cohen said. "The pesticides they use are neuro-toxic and they are obesogens, so they program your body to become fat. If you look at the epidemiology of disease - obesity, diabetes, neuro-generative, Alzheimer's - they can all be related back to these toxic chemicals."

Consider this

"There is nothing more expensive in life than ill-health," Professor Cohen said.

Next time you are at the supermarket, look for items which carry the bud logo. Consider these items as an alternative to your usual household items. Some may be more expensive, but the experts continue to highlight that an investment in non-toxic, pesticide-free and preservative-free products now, is a good investment in your health long into your senior years.