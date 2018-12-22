More than just a show for society

TOP YEAR: It's been another busy year for the Laidley Show Society, with plenty of highlights.

TOP YEAR: It's been another busy year for the Laidley Show Society, with plenty of highlights. Dominic Elsome

IT'S BEEN another busy year for the Laidley Show Society, with not just the annual show but numerous other festivals and events hosted in 2018.

President Craig Wass said the society hosted events from Air Disc Dogs and polocrosse to the country music weeks and Chrome and Clutter, and all had been stand-outs in their own way.

"These are outstanding events that bring real numbers to the town,” Mr Wass said.

However, the Laidley Show stood forefront in his mind.

"The show is the biggest highlight of each year,” he said.

"Times are changing and with this we must bring in new and fresh things to entertain the family while keeping the idea of what a show is.”

Upgrades to the facilities at the showgrounds, including adding lighting to the ring, were great accomplishments for the society this year.

"Because the show society is independent, we are constantly looking for new things to hold so that we can make changes and do up-keep,” he said.

He said the biggest challenge the society faced in the past year was encouraging new members to get involved.

"Once, the show was part of family life and where you would meet up with friends to find out what was happening in the area,” he said.

He encouraged interested people to get involved with the society and come along to the monthly meetings.