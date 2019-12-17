Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police seized 493 cannabis plants and 7.6kg of dried cannabis in late November. raids.
Police seized 493 cannabis plants and 7.6kg of dried cannabis in late November. raids.
News

More than 490 plants and 8kg of dope seized in raids

Staff Writers
17th Dec 2019 8:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE charged more than 30 people with a range of drug offences in raids north of Toowoomba, in late November.

The Toowoomba Major and Organised Crime Squad joined with its counterparts from Kingaroy, Charleville, Forest Hill along with Firearms and Cannabis Team and officers from Sunshine Coast and Maryborough Tactical Crime Squads, to execute 38 search warrants in the hinterland stretching from the Brisbane Valley through to Tiaro.

They seized 19 hydroponic cannabis systems and numerous bush cannabis plots, along with 22 unlicensed or restricted weapons and a quantity of methamphetamine.

Police seized 493 cannabis plants and 7.6kg of dried cannabis in late November raids.
Police seized 493 cannabis plants and 7.6kg of dried cannabis in late November raids.

Police seized 493 plants, 7.6kg of dried cannabis and 1.7L of cannabis oil.

Detective Sergeant Mark Ferling from the Kingaroy Major and Organised Crime Squads (Rural) said this operation relied on information from the public.

"This operation targeted the production of cannabis on rural holdings in the hinterland areas of south-east Queensland," Detective Sergeant Ferling said.

"Detectives utilised information supplied from the public as part of these search warrants.

"I urge the community in rural areas to continue to contact police and provide information in relation to the production of dangerous drugs."

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        P-plate driver nabbed with drugs in system

        premium_icon P-plate driver nabbed with drugs in system

        News He was heading home after spending time with friends on the Gold Coast when he was drug tested

        Games to ‘fast track’ state roads, railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ state roads, railways

        News How the Olympics will supercharge Qld roads, rail projects

        What regional QLD stands to gain from Olympic bid

        premium_icon What regional QLD stands to gain from Olympic bid

        News Plans are being drawn up in the southeast corner by political, tourism and business...

        Man trapped in vehicle after crash with truck

        premium_icon Man trapped in vehicle after crash with truck

        News A driver is in a critical condition, trapped inside the wreck of a car