More than $30 million in projects announced in budget plan

Dozens of construction projects are planned for the Somerset in the next financial year.

AS PART of its budget for 2020-21, the Somerset Regional Council has also announced its capital works program – a slew of projects valued at more than $30 million.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the program’s focus was on maintaining and upgrading key infrastructure projects throughout Somerset, which included improving and repairing roads, building new footpaths and cycle paths, and completing new solar projects.

“The program also contains dozens of smaller projects that will make a big difference to a lot of people living in our region, and visiting,” Cr Lehmann said.

“We will be investing in several projects that support our community to maintain active and healthy lifestyles and enjoy the great outdoors while investing more money into vital road infrastructure that results in a safe and reliable road network for all.”

Roads, bridges, drainage and footpaths are among the high-priority projects, with Cr Lehmann saying that renewing the region’s ageing infrastructure was vital for ensuring the region’s continual growth and prosperity.

“We’re also upgrading playground and park equipment, resurfacing tennis courts, upgrading amenity blocks, improving lighting and much more,” Cr Lehmann said.

“All these projects, big or small, quickly add up and we need to be considered in our approach and fair across the region.”

The works listed in the program are divided into numerous categories, depending on the location and type of work being carried out.

12 different road projects in both rural and urban areas, including rehabilitation, upgrades, and significant roadworks.

Seven projects relating to the installation, repair, purchase or replacement of items and outlets for drainage purchases.

10 projects for footpaths and bikeways, including two separate sections of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.

Seven landscape/streetscape improvement projects, which includes parks, and general projects targeting CBDs and cemeteries throughout the region.

32 different projects for community facilities, with multiple projects planned for some sites, including six for the Fernvale Sports Park.

Eight projects have been slated for council sites such as the pound, council office, and Kilcoy SES.

There are also single projects listed under both the bridge renewal and bitumen resealing categories.

These projects come to a total of $24,232,709.

A further $9,372,259 is included in the plan in the form of a further 28 projects from previous budgets that are likely to carry over into the 2020/21 financial year.

This brings the total cost of the projects in the plan to $33,604,968.

The costs of some projects will likely be subsidised or covered in part by grants, but the plan still represents a heavy investment, which Cr Lehmann said was necessary for the region to grow and recover.

“This budget has been extremely difficult to develop but I’m confident we can return to better times by building infrastructure that our community needs and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” he said.

“This budget, like all our budgets, is about strong financial management and ensuring council maintains its strong financial position into the future, which will help see the region grow and prosper.”

