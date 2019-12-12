More storms on the way after overnight deluge

A SEVERE thunderstorm has dumped more than 130mm of rain in parts of Brisbane overnight, equal to what the city has seen over the past six months.

It hit the city in an hour-long deluge after dropping hail further to the east at Warwick and Applethorpe on the Darling Downs.

"The amount of rain we had last night in Brisbane equalled the amount of rain we had had in the last six months and all of that almost fell in one hour," Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Michael Knepp told ABC radio.

A Mercedes was crushed by a tree branch in storm at Bulimba last night.

East Brisbane recorded 135mm, and Brisbane city 100mm.

Eastern suburbs copped the brunt of heavy wind gusts, with trees down in Bulimba, including a 100-year-old fig.

A 100-year-old fig tree in Bulimba was a victim of the overnight thunderstorms in Brisbane. Picture: Peter Wallis

More storms that could bring further heavy falls are expected in coming days - welcome news for fire authorities who've had to contend to a shocking start to the bushfire season.

"It looks like maybe our seasons have switched from fire season to storm season," Mr Knepp said.

Pedestrians walk through water in Arthur St as heavy rain falls in Toowoomba, Sunday, March 17, 2019.

Emergency crews were busy, with the SES receiving dozens of calls for assistance and the QFES was called on for a number of swift-water rescues.

"… for roof-damages, cars submerging in flooded waters and quickly-rising waters," a QFES Spokesman told The Courier-Mail.

The Bureau is warning residents the damaging weather conditions aren't over yet, as the southeast is likely to see severe thunderstorms across today and tomorrow.

"There's also the possibility of severe thunderstorms for the Darling Downs, Burnett and the Wide Bay region over the next few days," Ms Gardner said.

"We urge people to stay safe and keep an eye as conditions could change."