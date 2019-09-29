More solar projects investigated for green initiative

Somerset Regional Council is powering forward with its green energy initiatives, pursuing four new projects.

The council has engaged Peak Services to investigate the proposed sites and put together a suitability report to gauge whether rooftop or ground-based solar installations would be feasible.

Reports will include a cost benefit analysis, concept design suggestions, and electrical and structural inspections.

Sites to be inspected will be the Esk Showgrounds, Esk Workshop/Store Kilcoy Indoor Sports Centre, and Toogoolawah Pool.

It will cost an estimated $1980 to report on each site, with funding to be allocated during the next budget review.

Council have already funded five solar projects in the region, the most recently-completed being at the Kilcoy Pool.

Four more solar projects have already been funded, with installations set to commence in late 2019 and early 2020.