More seats possible for south as Premier talks growth

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says her government is keen to support and sustain more jobs here on the Sunshine Coast. (AAP Image/Attila Csaszar)

MORE state seats in the region's south looms as a possibility, based on the rapid growth under way.

That was the view of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who said she couldn't rule out the possibility of new seats being created in the future, as tens of thousands of new residents poured into Caloundra South and other southern developments.

"I'm not discounting that there will be because that growth is just so intense," Ms Palaszczuk said.

In town for the Elton John concert and to hand over much-needed equipment to a number of local SES groups, the Premier said her party was "absolutely committed" to the Sunshine Coast.

She spoke of the State Government investment already happening in the region, including school upgrades, hospital funding and Bruce Highway contributions and the broadband submarine cable.

"Jobs is central, we know that there's going to be an impact with the coronavirus, but having said that, we're absolutely committed to looking at how we can support and sustain more jobs here on the Sunshine Coast," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Labor has enjoyed some level of success in recent state elections in the region's south, with Glass House candidate Brent Hampstead picking up 26 per cent of the vote in the 2017 ballot.

Jason Hunt, who challenged for the seat of Caloundra, received just shy of 29 per cent of votes in Caloundra, and long-time sitting LNP member Mark McArdle has already announced his intention to retire at the upcoming election.

"Absolutely (we're happy with the traction in the southern seats), but there's always more work we can do," the Premier said.

With more young families moving to the region, the Premier was buoyed by the shifting demographic, but not taking anything for granted.

"We know connectivity is key," she said.

On the region's growth, the Premier said it was "really not dissimilar to the Gold Coast".

"But I think here on the Sunshine Coast people have … well the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast are both conscious of environmental issues, but I think in terms of planning, there is a lot more focus on sustainability on the Sunshine Coast," Ms Palaszczuk said.