More protests on the way despite health warning

Premier tells protesters planning a second wave of protests this weekend they should not attend, but police can’t say whether those who do will be fined.

QUEENSLANDERS have been told not to attend protests organised for this weekend following revelations a man who attended a Victorian Black Lives Matter rally may have been contagious with COVID-19.

But it's still unclear if those who again defy government directions will be fined.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has cautioned Queensland is still in a state of emergency ahead of a refugee protest planned for Kangaroo Point on Saturday and fears more BLM protests will go ahead.

People gather for last week’s Black Lives Matter rally in King George Square. Pic Peter Wallis

"People should not attend as we are still in a health emergency," Ms Palaszczuk said yesterday as Victorian activists potentially exposed to the sick man were told to get tested if they experienced any symptoms.

A police spokesman said police were aware there would be further rallies held this weekend, however they were not expecting them to be as large as the BLM protest last Saturday where over 30,000 people packed out streets in direct contravention of public health restrictions.

He said he could not comment on whether police would be fining protesters due to it still being early stages.

A Free the Refugees protest is being held on Main St at Kangaroo Point from 2pm tomorrow and protesters say they will put "120 pairs of shoes on the footpath and road" to protest "120 men illegally imprisoned inside" a motel being used as a makeshift detainee centre.

The protesters are planning to block the busy road that leads into Woolloongabba for more than two hours.

The event yesterday said if there were BLM protests, the Free the Refugees protest would "feed into" the BLM protest on the day.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has told people planning protests they “should not attend”. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

It comes as Victorian authorities vow to fine organisers of protests there and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said protests should "absolutely" be fined if they gather in breach of the health orders.

Opposition health spokeswoman Ros Bates said the Palaszczuk Government should have stopped last weekend's protest, which had put Queensland lives and livelihoods at risk.

"The Palaszczuk Labor Government's decision to allow the march was reckless and irresponsible," she said.

"Labor should have stopped the protest, given that proud veterans and their families were stopped from marching through Brisbane on Anzac Day."

The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee yesterday again emphasised the "very high risk environment of a protest".

"AHPPC again urges the Australian community to not participate in mass gatherings," the expert panel that has been advising national Cabinet said.

