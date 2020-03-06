More hazard reduction, cattle to return to parks in new plan

NEW IDEAS: Prenzlau RFB's David Wandel, Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald, LNP Fire and Emergency Services spokesman Lachie Miller and Hatton Vale-Summerholm RFB's Jamie Reside. Picture: Dominic Elsome

THE LNP shadow minister for fire and emergency services Lachie Miller toured the Lockyer Valley yesterday with local MP Jim McDonald, spruiking their 10-point plan for bushfires ahead of the state election later this year.

But despite pledging to complete 98 per cent of plan hazard reduction burns and set up new urban-based rural fire brigades, there will be no new funding according to Mr Miller.

Speaking at the Hatton Vale – Summerholm Rural Fire brigade, where he met with local fire fighters, Mr Miller said the plan was about using the already established budget better.

“At the moment we have a $700 million budget for Queensland fire and emergency services,” Mr Miller said.

“So, there is plenty of money on the ground at the moment – it’s how you use that money and where you prioritise that money.”

But he wouldn’t be drawn on whether that meant other areas of QFES would face budget cuts to re-prioritise the funding.

The plan would also guarantee the landowners would be given a yes or no answer on a permit to burn within 15 days – which he believed was possible without boosting funding for the department assessing the applications.

“I mean that’s putting pressure on us to get it right and make a decision,” he said.

While climate change isn’t mentioned anywhere in the document, Mr Miller said the plan was about changing policy to suit the new reality we faced – which included a changing climate.

“We’ve got to adjust policies to suit climate change,” he said.

“If we’re seeing hotter months, a longer period of bushfires – we’ve got to adjust our policies … to make sure that we are bushfire ready.”

Local MP Jim McDonald was excited about the proposed plan, in particular the proposal to see cattle return in a monitored way to State Forests and national parks.

Mr McDonald said in light of last year’s devastating Glen Rock National Park bushfire, which burned for months in inaccessible terrain, the plan to return cattle to it to graze and reduce fuel loads was positive.

“Glen Rock has been grazed as a cattle country for long time and they restricted a lot of things and you’ve seen increased fuel load there,” Mr McDonald said. “So, it’s a common sense, practical solution.”