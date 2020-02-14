Menu
HANDS ON DECK: Lockyer Regional Performing Arts is calling for help constructing and painting the set of their upcoming play The White Sheep of the Family. Pictured: Production manager Brian Crichton and director Grace Crichton. Photo: Ebony Graveur
News

More hands on deck needed to bring comedy to life

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
14th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE show must go on – but town theatricals from Lockyer Regional Performing Arts are on the hunt to find the missing piece needed for their upcoming play.

Following casting, the group is busy learning lines and getting settled in their roles.

But for LRPA’s production of The White Sheep in the Family to come alive on stage, director Grace Crichton and her cast need a set in which the story can unfold.

The story is set in an English, upper-middle class lounge room.

Most years, LRPA co-founder and former set builder Godfrey Bathurst crafts the set himself but, after he stepped down from building, the troupe has been looking for extra community help to make his vision a reality.

Production manager Brian Crichton said the set was already 80 per cent built but small jobs and painting still needed to be done.

“We need dads and mums who like to tinker and who can wield a paint brush,” Mr Crichton said.

“They just need to be able to do stuff – to saw, to paint.”

All tools and supplies will be supplied.

While LRPA welcomes those interested in helping out with building long-term, even smaller contributions with less commitment would be helpful.

“We’re looking for people to step in – it’s short term,” Mr Crichton said.

“But it can be long-term … We’re just looking for volunteers who can help out.”

As the play goes to stage in May, the set will need to be done before then – and times are flexible, depending on workshop access.

“They can be anytime from now until the end of May,” Mr Crichton said.

“If several people can commit a couple of hours, a couple of times a week, we can get a fair bit done.”

To express your interest or to find out more, call Mr Crichton on 0488113666.

