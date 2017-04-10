28°
More greyhounds are now finding furr-ever homes

Ali Kuchel
| 10th Apr 2017 11:26 AM
NEW LIFE: Greyhound Adoption Program co-ordinators Gail Lane and Cathie Archer with former racer Chance.
NEW LIFE: Greyhound Adoption Program co-ordinators Gail Lane and Cathie Archer with former racer Chance.

GREYHOUNDS looking for new homes post-racing will soon have a new playground to help with domestic familiarisation.

The Greyhound Adoption Program based at Churchable is in the process of building an enrichment and sensory garden to help dogs before they are re-homed.

The garden will allow the dogs to become familiar with new surfaces and smells as they work towards gaining a green collar.

Run through the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission, the green collar program works with greyhounds and identifies that particular dog is safe in public without a muzzle.

Gail Lane and Cathie Archer manage the Churchable facility and have currently re-homed more than 215 dogs this financial year.

They can house up to 95 greyhounds from south-east Queensland and aim to find the best homes possible for the animals.

"It's very much about observation and gathering information on what each dog is like,” Ms Lane said.

"No dog is perfect, but as long as they're not a hard chaser or high prey drive dog, they've got a great chance at finding a home.”

The greyhounds are introduced to the assessment team, which consists of two border collies, Mandela and Crash, as well as smaller dogs Sparkles and Lily.

They help the greyhounds become accustomed to all dogs, big and small.

The greyhounds go through three assessments and when the GAP team is comfortable, the dog is desexed and has an overall vet check before it is ready for adoption.

"For the green collar, they really need to be able to not show a high interest in another dog walking past and be able to walk down the street without getting upset,” Ms Lane said.

Chance and the Greyhound Adpoption Assessment team play ball during a break at the Churchable facility.
Chance and the Greyhound Adpoption Assessment team play ball during a break at the Churchable facility.

GAP is the only program which offers the green collar assessment, and Ms Archer said the holistic tests started as soon as the dogs arrived.

"They're not just going to go to any home,” she said.

"Their welfare is our priority and we'll keep them here until we find a home that suits them.”

With the new sensory and enrichment garden aiming to be completed by July, Ms Lane said it would provide the dogs, and staff, a quiet location to "chill out”.

"We're going to be building all these different surfaces and scents just to try and help them to be prepared for the real world,” she said.

The Churchable facility is one of two GAP centres in Queensland, with the other in Townsville, which houses about 12 dogs.

GAP facilities and programs run across the nation.

"The industry seems pleased that the program is here, because they know we do well with their dogs,” Ms Lane said.

To adopt a greyhound, phone the Greyhound Adoption Program today on 3174 0594.

Topics:  churchable gap greyhound adoption lockyer valley somerset region

