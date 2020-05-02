Police have stopped hundreds at the Queensland/NSW border. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

SEVENTEEN people were fined on Friday for breaching COVID-19 restrictions, Queensland Police Service said.

Police also conducted 24 compliance checks on people in quarantine and 43 checks on non-essential businesses.

Twenty-four vehicles were turned around at the state's borders out of 3112 vehicles that were stopped.

Seventy people who were stopped on the road at the borders by police were directed into quarantine.

Three hundred and eighty-three out of 727 domestic airline passengers who arrived in Queensland were also told to stay at home for two weeks.

Two people were refused entry into Queensland at domestic airports.

"An integral part of the QPS response is to ensure compliance with directions, particularly around self-isolation, state borders, non-essential business activity, home confinement, movement and gathering," QPS said in a statement.

Fines of $1334 for individuals and $6672 for businesses exist for breaching restrictions.

Originally published as More fines, cars turned around ahead of changes