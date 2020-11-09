More extreme heat on its way this week

Temperature’s are forecast to hit 40 degrees by the end of this week. Photo: Copyright News Regional Media

DON’T get too comfortable, extreme heat is set to hit the Lockyer Valley by the end of this week.

After a mild start to the week, temperatures will rise by Thursday before skyrocketing on the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology says temperatures will remain in the high 20s to low 30s until the end of the week, with Gatton set to hit 36 degrees on Saturday before a very hot and sunny 40 degrees on Sunday.

It is predicted to remain dry through much of the week with a possible shower forecasted for Friday.

The extreme heat comes after record temperatures for this time of year were seen across the Lockyer Valley region last week and residents were encouraged to stay indoors and hydrated.

The Queensland Ambulance Service recommends that anyone suffering heat stress should call triple-0 for help immediately.