Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Temperature’s are forecast to hit 40 degrees by the end of this week. Photo: Copyright News Regional Media
Temperature’s are forecast to hit 40 degrees by the end of this week. Photo: Copyright News Regional Media
News

More extreme heat on its way this week

Hugh Suffell
9th Nov 2020 2:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DON’T get too comfortable, extreme heat is set to hit the Lockyer Valley by the end of this week.

After a mild start to the week, temperatures will rise by Thursday before skyrocketing on the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology says temperatures will remain in the high 20s to low 30s until the end of the week, with Gatton set to hit 36 degrees on Saturday before a very hot and sunny 40 degrees on Sunday.

It is predicted to remain dry through much of the week with a possible shower forecasted for Friday.

The extreme heat comes after record temperatures for this time of year were seen across the Lockyer Valley region last week and residents were encouraged to stay indoors and hydrated.

The Queensland Ambulance Service recommends that anyone suffering heat stress should call triple-0 for help immediately.

bureau of metereology gatton weather queensland ambulace service
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Locals flock to Mulgowie Markets

        Premium Content Locals flock to Mulgowie Markets

        News The Mulgowie Markets on Saturday gave residents the opportunity to buy local before Christmas.

        Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday.

        20-year-old Somerset man killed in early morning rollover

        Premium Content 20-year-old Somerset man killed in early morning rollover

        News A man has been killed and a woman airlifted to hospital after their vehicle rolled...

        Lockyer residents urged to drive so others survive

        Premium Content Lockyer residents urged to drive so others survive

        News National Road Safety Week will be held this month and council is calling on...