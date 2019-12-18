More consultation needed for racecourse master plan

UNDER REVIEW: The Esk Racecourse master plan needs further review.

UNDER REVIEW: The Esk Racecourse master plan needs further review.

FURTHER discussion is needed to refine the master plan for the Esk Racecourse, following a recent committee meeting.

Numerous community groups have a stake in the racecourse, including sporting clubs, the local show society, each with their own wants and needs for the site.

Feedback from these groups has indicated further work is needed to bring the master plan in line with the requirements of the organisations using the site.

Concerns raised included how to ensure the preservation of vegetation and a koala corridor with neighbouring land, a lack of upgrade plans for Bryden Hall, the inclusion of an unnecessary second kitchen, and the need for further scoping in the estimates for high-cost items.

The decision was made to carry out a further round of consultation for the master plan, with the goal of altering and finalising the plan.

Somerset Regional Councillors viewed the need for further discussion as a positive thing, as it showed co-operation and collaboration between the community stakeholders.

“It’s good to see they’ve taken an interest,” Councillor Sean Choat said.

“We need to get all of these community facilities in top condition.”

Councillor Helen Brieschke agreed.

“I’m glad they’re coming up for another round of consultation,” she said.

“It’ll be good to have more robust conversations between these groups.”