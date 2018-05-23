More calls to Crime Stoppers

WORKING TOGETHER: Members of the Lockyer Valley Crime Stoppers Area Committee and officers from Gatton and Laidley police stations joined forces on Monady for National Crime Stoppers Day.

WORKING TOGETHER: Members of the Lockyer Valley Crime Stoppers Area Committee and officers from Gatton and Laidley police stations joined forces on Monady for National Crime Stoppers Day. Dominic Elsome

STATISTICS have revealed Lockyer Valley residents are using Crime Stoppers more than ever to assist police in preventing and solving crime.

Annual results from 2017 show 275 reports were received from the Lockyer Region, up more than ten per cent from 2016.

Monday marked National Crime Stoppers Day, and Lockyer Valley Crimes Stoppers Area Committee manned a stall in the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre for community members to find out more about the group and remind them of the 1800 333 000 reporting hotline.

Vice-chairperson for the Lockyer Valley Crime Stoppers Area Committee Greg Steffens attended the stall on the day said new technology and approaches meant the public was able to report information far easier than before.

"We're getting a lot more calls, and a lot more attention being given to sort of the underground crimes.” Mr Steffens said.

"Now you have an app, you can do it online, through emails... It's working very well.”

Mr Steffens has been involved with Crime Stoppers for more than 25 years, and said the organisation had become more professional and provided a vital link between the public and police force.

"That's why I've been in it for so long - I can see the changes and I can see the difference that it has made,” he said.

"When we first started we didn't have much to promote, everybody assumed Crime Stoppers was police - well it's not, it's a community volunteer organisation, privately funded.”

In 2017, reports to Crime Stoppers resulted in 32 arrests and 84 charges in the Lockyer Valley region, along with $77,050 of drugs being seized.

This includes a search warrant Lowood police executed after a tip-off in January 2017 that lead to police seizing over $66,000 worth of drugs.

Constable Ben George from Laidley Police was also on hand on Monday at the Crime Stoppers stall and said Crime Stoppers reports were an important tool for police, helping to solve a wide range of crimes.

"Crime Stoppers works well with Queensland Police in getting things reported, from drug crimes to murders... It's still very important, and that's why we need to keep it out there and keep Crime Stoppers going to report those things - it's in everyone's best interest.”