Health

Moment virus patient saved from death

by Nicole Darrah
24th Apr 2020 3:47 PM

 

A coronavirus patient in New York was saved from death by heroic medics serving on the frontlines against the pandemic.

A patient at Saint Joseph's Medical Centre in Yonkers, New York, was rescued by nurses who shocked the man's heart, bring him back from the brink of death.

The Associated Press, which was granted access to the emergency room, reported a nurse pushed down on the man's chest five times, giving him CPR, while surrounded by hospital workers in protective gear after the patient went into cardiac arrest.

One of the nurses then threw up his arms, stepped back and shouted: "OK, move! Everybody move!"

Moments later, an alarm sounded and the electrodes fastened to the patient's chest delivered a shock to his heart.

The patient's arm spasmed, he shook on the bed, and soon after he was placed on a ventilator.

 

Nurses and doctors cleared the area before defibrillating the patient. Picture: John Minchillo/AP
The hospital's director of emergency medicine Dr Anthony Leno said: "It's been a nightmare. We have a volume of sick people like you can't believe.

"In one shift, I pronounced six people dead."

Dr Leno said before the coronavirus outbreak, he usually pronounced one patient dead in a 10-12 hour shift.

The Yonkers hospital, which sits near the Bronx border and is located in Westchester County outside New York City, has been overwhelmed by the virus.

More than 900 people have died in Westchester, while across New York State more than 19,000 people have died.

The patient was narrowly saved from death and has since been placed on a ventilator. Picture: John Minchillo/AP
At Saint Joseph's, coronavirus-related symptoms accounted for more than 85 per cent of all admissions for a period of nearly four weeks from March 20 to April 19.

"We've had many family members and groups, and we've even had people from the same family who have died within days of each other," Dr Leno told AP.

Catherine Hopkins, the hospital's director of school health and community relations, said: "People are afraid. They're scared. Their relatives, their friends are dying."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said last week that the state was "past the plateau" as hospitalisations and intubations dropped.

On Tuesday, he said the state will be sending the USNS Comfort - which was sent from Virginia to help fight the outbreak - back home, as it's no longer needed.

"I believe Comfort not only brought comfort but also saved lives," Mr Cuomo said.

The navy ship arrived on March 30 as state and city officials scrambled to add hospital beds to prepare for a potentially catastrophic surge in COVID-19 cases.

Across the US, hospitals have been inundated with coronavirus patients as more than 850,000 people have tested positive for the virus and over 47,000 people have died from it.

This article originally appeared on The Sun, it has been republished with permission

