Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Moment police raid home of convicted conman

by Alister Thomson and Chris McMahon
21st Aug 2020 6:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

CONVICTED fraudster Anton Muntz - previously known as Marius Anton Ackerman - has been arrested on fresh fraud charges.

Police said at 7am this morning they executed a search warrant at Muntz's Hope Island address where "numerous" computers, printers and telecommunications equipment were seized.

Police will allege that Muntz, 51, was running a fraudulent finance brokerage company under the name Citi Private Capital.

Muntz has been charged with one count each of carrying on the business of committing fraud and disobeying a lawful order.

Anton Muntz when he was known as Marius Anton Ackerman.
Anton Muntz when he was known as Marius Anton Ackerman.

Police said investigations are ongoing and they are keen to speak to anyone who has had dealings with Citi Private Capital.

Muntz has previously been convicted of fraud.

 

Originally published as Moment police raid home of Coast conman

anton muntz court crime fraud marius anton ackerman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New BreastScreen van hits road to service growing region

        Premium Content New BreastScreen van hits road to service growing region

        Health A new BreastScreen van for West Moreton is on the road to service the region’s growing population. The ‘Wattle’ van has been launched.

        IN COURT: The 54 people appearing in Toogoolawah court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: The 54 people appearing in Toogoolawah court today

        Crime EACH month, people appear in Toogoolawah Magistrates Court on a range on...

        Cops bust disability pensioner growing ‘medicinal’ weed

        Premium Content Cops bust disability pensioner growing ‘medicinal’ weed

        Crime A MAN who was caught growing marijuana has agreed to seek medicinal marijuana.

        Why Laidley saleyard has potential to become billboard arena

        Premium Content Why Laidley saleyard has potential to become billboard arena

        Council News “As long as we don’t look like Ipswich”. Reactions to council’s plan to allow...