Molasses truck rollover cuts traffic on Peak Downs Highway

Luke Mortimer
by
15th Aug 2018 6:48 PM

THE Peak Downs Highway remained closed at 6pm after a B-double carrying molasses rolled near Nebo Wednesday afternoon.

No one was injured in the rollover crash, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed.

Queensland Police were called to the crash on the highway about four kilometres north of Nebo about 1.50pm, a police spokesman said.

The crash, for which police could not provide a cause, was initially reported as a fuel truck rollover, but that was soon proven to not be the case.

It was reported the Peak Downs Highway was still closed about 6pm.

Motorists should approach the area with caution and obey all directions from the relevant authorities.

