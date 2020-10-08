Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Channel 9 star Erin Molan has spoken out about how a constant barrage of nasty online abuse sent her “to some pretty dark places”.
Channel 9 star Erin Molan has spoken out about how a constant barrage of nasty online abuse sent her “to some pretty dark places”.
TV

Erin Molan breaks down over abuse in emotional interview

by James McKern
8th Oct 2020 6:42 PM

Nine sports presenter Erin Molan has broken down in tears as she discusses her battle with online trolls.

Comments made on 2GB earlier in the year thrust Molan into the spotlight and saw her become public enemy number one on social media.

During an on-air conversation about player names with The Continuous Call co-hosts Darryl Brohman and Mark Levy, Molan said: "hooka looka mooka hooka fooka".

Molan's comments quickly drew widespread backlash among the NRL community with past and present players lashing her for appearing to mock Pacific Islander names.

But Molan has hit back, with it being announced this week she is suing Daily Mail Australia over a story she claims painted her as "racist" and an "arrogant white woman of privilege".

In a preview clip of an upcoming interview with Channel 9's 60 Minutes, the star of the Nine network addresses the severe backlash she faced over the comments and how the time for action is now.

"The time to prosecute trolls is here," Molan says.

"You're not big, you're not tough. You're scum of the earth."

She added: "It really hurts you, you go to some pretty dark places.

"Every single Australian should be terrified about what is happening online at the moment."

RELATED: Molan sues: Story painted me as 'racist'

RELATED: Toothless response to vile rumours mocked

Molan copped heavy social media backlash.
Molan copped heavy social media backlash.

The barrage of abuse on all channels of social media piled up for Molan, but even after reporting them the networks refused to step in.

"I've reported these messages to Facebook, their response was that they were not considered offensive," she says.

"They are not doing their best, not even close."

Along with Molan, former Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold opens up on the vitriol that was directed his way.

Seibold became the target of an ugly smear campaign that saw him lodge an official complaint with police to bring charges upon the people responsible for spreading vile rumours about him.

The ugly campaign ended with Seibold stepping away from his role as the coach of the Broncos and he says it ruined his reputation.

"My situation went viral on social media, defamatory comments, my reputation was ruined in a lot of respects," he tells Steinfort.

"The very last message on social media was the one that probably upset me the most, because it spoke about my daughter."

The full interview with Erin Molan and Anthony Seibold will air this Sunday on 60 Minutes.

 

Originally published as Molan breaks down in emotional interview

Seibold was the target of an ugly smear campaign.
Seibold was the target of an ugly smear campaign.
erin molan online abuse trolling

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld’s ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ jobs boom

        Premium Content Qld’s ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ jobs boom

        Environment A new report has revealed Queensland may be sitting on an employment boom that could create tens of thousands of jobs.

        LETTER: Third world chain has changed Australia for worse

        Premium Content LETTER: Third world chain has changed Australia for worse

        Letters to the Editor COMPULSORY voting linked to third world “Chain Immigration” has already changed...

        Tax cuts for Queenslanders in time for Christmas

        Premium Content Tax cuts for Queenslanders in time for Christmas

        News Tax cuts for Christmas: Timing of cash splash revealed

        Council calls for expressions to run its popular cafe

        Premium Content Council calls for expressions to run its popular cafe

        Business AFTER closing its popular cafe in a bid to reduce competition between businesses...