Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Milos Raonic’s girlfriend served up a brutal insult to a tennis bad boy who poked fun at the Canadian’s weight gain during lockdown.
Milos Raonic’s girlfriend served up a brutal insult to a tennis bad boy who poked fun at the Canadian’s weight gain during lockdown.
News

Model’s savage fat shaming response

by James Matthey
7th Aug 2020 12:45 PM

If you come at Camille Ringoir's man, you best not miss.

The girlfriend of tennis star Milos Raonic leap to his defence by serving up a cold-hearted sledge to a rival who fat shamed the Canadian on Instagram.

Argentine Diego Schwartzman posted a photo on social media earlier in the week of him on the practice court with Raonic. But comments on the picture quickly focused on Raonic's figure, with many suggesting he'd put on a lot of weight during lockdown.

View this post on Instagram

@mraonic 👆👇🎾🔥

A post shared by Diego Schwartzman (@dieschwartzman) on

Schwartzman later disabled comments on the post because it was being inundated with cruel comments about the world No. 30 - but not before Fognini chimed in, suggesting Raonic ate "an elephant" during lockdown.

Ringoir has a long memory though, and went all the way back to 2014 - the last time Fognini played Raonic - to put the Italian in his place.

Raonic won that match in Cincinnati 6-1 6-0 and the Belgian model posted a screenshot of the score on her Instagram story accompanied by the caption: "Just a bread stick and a bagel @fabiofogna."

The "bread stick" refers to the solitary game Fognini won in the first set, while "bagel" is a tennis term used when someone fails to win a single game in any set.

Game, set and match, Ringoir.

RELATED: Kyrgios thrown under the bus on live TV

RELATED: Nadal slams 'barbaric' tennis move

Cop that.
Cop that.

Fognini is no stranger to controversy. The hot-headed world No. 11 was fined $4300 at Wimbledon last year for his meltdown during a third-round loss to Tennys Sandgren where he said: "Damn English. I wish a bomb would explode on this club. A bomb should explode here."

Fognini also lost the plot at this year's Australian Open in another match against Sandgren, blowing up at the umpire, time wasting and being penalised for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Ringoir is Raonic's No. 1 supporter, famously gaining plenty of attention at the 2019 Australian Open when footage of her intense range of courtside emotions was captured during a four-hour epic between her boyfriend and Stan Wawrinka.

View this post on Instagram

Mia famiglia ❤️

A post shared by Camille (@camille_ringoir) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Baby got backhand

A post shared by Camille (@camille_ringoir) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Good morning from paradise 🌸💘

A post shared by Camille (@camille_ringoir) on

 

Originally published as Model's savage fat shaming response

camille ringoir fabio fognini fat shaming milos raonic tennis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Drink drivers shocked to be above the limit

        Premium Content NAMED: Drink drivers shocked to be above the limit

        Crime A MAN who thought he was safe to drive discovered just how badly alcohol can impact an otherwise-savvy driver’s judgment.

        Full postal vote needed for state’s safety, MP says

        Premium Content Full postal vote needed for state’s safety, MP says

        Politics Lockyer representative calls on Electoral Commission to make changes

        Dodgy habits police are cracking down on

        Premium Content Dodgy habits police are cracking down on

        Crime Starting this week, Somerset police are paying particular attention to these...

        Driver busted doing 202km/hr on Warrego Hwy

        Premium Content Driver busted doing 202km/hr on Warrego Hwy

        Crime A MAN in his 20s was caught driving at more than double the speed limit.