MOBILE PHONES: ‘Drivers must realise their responsibility’

DANGEROUS BEHAVIOUR: Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said drivers were being nabbed for touching their phones while driving.

IN THE Somerset Region, the issue of drivers using their mobile phones is like any other area.

The officers at the Lowood Police Station are out in full force and drivers are being ticketed.

According to Lowood Police Station Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel, the problem is substantial.

“Several tickets have been issued by police in the Lowood area for this type of offence,” Snr Sgt Peel said.

He said, despite the $300 fine and three demerit point already attached to the infringement in Queensland, people were still being caught red-handed.

“Mobile phone usage while driving appears to be prevalent in society and any deterrent, such as enforcement or awareness-raising activities through education, will all contribute to reducing this irresponsible behaviour,” he said.

“Drivers must realise the dangers of mobile phone usage while driving and refrain from using it.”

He said as well as deterrents in the form of a fine, passengers were able to be a good influence, if they noticed the driver touching their phone.

“Passengers can be a positive influence in stopping or reducing this behaviour,” he said.

As for why drivers should avoid their phone, Snr Sgt Peel said the distraction could be “consuming”.

“Using a mobile phone consumes the attention of those using it, particularly when dialling or texting,” he said.

“This consumption of attention can be disastrous on the roads.”

Snr Sgt Peel said drivers needed to realise their responsibility to themselves and others on the road.

“Be responsible and pull over or turn your phone face down and turn it to silent,” he said.

“Set a message on your phone that advises a caller that their call can’t be answered at that moment.”