Mobile phone app promises to save you time

MODERN OUTLOOK: Lowood Advantage Pharmacy staff members, Cassie Kaye, Michelle Steinke and Kylie Nielsen, are proud recipients of the Customer Care Award. Contributed

A NEW piece of technology has propelled Lowood Advantage Pharmacy into modern ways of doing business.

The Guild Care phone technology includes a My Pharmacy phone application, which customers can use to lodge their scripts so they don't have to leave home until their prescription is ready to collect.

At the recent Australian Professional Pharmacy Conference, the Lowood pharmacy was presented the Customer Care Award, which acknowledged the business's use of the technology to improve customer experience.

Pharmacy manager Michelle Steinke said the award highlighted the team's high level of customer engagement through the app.

"The technology has been available for a while now; we've probably been using it for about 12 months,” Ms Steinke said.

"The Guild organisation can see how much we use it and how much we're interacting with our customers.

"They're looking at our use of technology which showed them the effort we're going to to deliver customer care solutions.”

Ms Steinke said interest in the app had increased among customers and a large proportion of people getting on board were regular customers.

"A large proportion of our demographic is elderly so we didn't expect to have the amount of interest in it that we have,” she said.

"But it's really just teaching them and a lot of people are happy to get on board as they can see the benefit it has.”

She said the team would help get customers set up.

"If they have any trouble using their app, they can come in and we can help them with whatever they need,” she said.

The benefits are not limited to the customers as the technology helps streamline process for staff.

"We get all these electronic orders now so we can do them in a more timely effort as opposed to having to serve everyone at once,” Ms Steinke said.

"We can prioritise the workload a bit.”

You can download the smartphone app from an app store and contact the pharmacy for a special code.