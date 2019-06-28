Mobile gym trailer complete with solar BBQ on board

Russell Berlin admires Lockyer Athletics' new trailer at its home in Faith Lutheran College.

Russell Berlin admires Lockyer Athletics' new trailer at its home in Faith Lutheran College. Ebony Graveur

LOCKYER Athletics is now free to move from place to place thanks to a 'super' mobile gym trailer, featuring solar panels, lights, appliances and even a built-in barbecue.

Without a permanent training ground, the club needed to prepare for the possibility of moving.

Since starting six years ago, the club lacked a permanent training facility.

A community grant meant the club could finally set plans in motion and, along with Lockyer Trailers, began designing a vehicle that could cart training equipment.

Lockyer Trailers owner Derek Pingel said the trailer took longer to design than it did to build.

"We developed a design and constructed this trailer, which has turned out fantastic,” Mr Pingel said.

"There's a swing-out barbecue and I think that's really cool.”

Lockyer Athletics president Russell Berlin said the club had wanted a trailer for a while.

"We needed one so we could have a mobile training facility,” Mr Berlin said.

"So, if we had to move, it could come with us.”

Based at Faith Lutheran College Plainland, the club is relatively comfortable for the time being.

Even so, having the trailer would mean athletes could go on the road for training sessions, giving people in remote communities the chance to train with elite coaches and athletes.

"We might head out west for a weekend or a week in the holidays and do a training program out there,” Mr Berlin said.

"We can take our coaches and our athletes who want to come.”

The plan to organise a trailer has been in the works for four years.

Lockyer Athletics is open to athletes of all levels, including those new to the sport.

"We go from 11-year-olds right through to masters,” Mr Berlin said.

"So you can be 120 if you want and come and join.”