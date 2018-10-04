Mob rampages through Melbourne train

TERRIFIED passengers say a group of around 100 youths went on a rampage through a train in Melbourne's southeast overnight.

They say train doors were being forced open by the mob at Paterson Drive in Lynbrook, before they allegedly screamed abuse and caused disruption after they were told to move on from a nearby park by police.

Victoria Police says officers were called to Banjo Paterson Reserve about 7.30pm when they heard reports of an assault.

"On arrival they found a large gathering of youths in a reserve next to the Lynbrook railway station," a Victoria Police spokeswoman said in a statement.

"The youths were asked to move on with the majority catching trains at the nearby station.

"No victims made themselves known to police and no offences were detected."

Police responded to reports of an assault and found a large group of youths near Banjo Paterson Park in Lynbrook. Picture: Facebook

She added the majority of the group were understood to be of African appearance.

Pictures surfacing on Facebook overnight show numerous riot squad vehicles parked nearby as well as a large number of police on foot.

Nearby residents said they were left terrified by the incident and say up to 100 youths gathered in the park as police officers arrived.

"There were at least a hundred probably more of them, anywhere from 16-20 years of age, they were young and of Sudanese appearance," one resident told the Herald Sun.

"They were hanging around the park. They were very loud, they were screaming and yelling and causing havoc.

"The locals would have been scared for sure."

Numerous police vehicles arrived at the scene. Picture: Facebook

Transit police and Protective Services Officers were monitoring movements of the youths on the public transport system. No arrests have been made.